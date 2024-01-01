Howdevelopersbuildsuccessfulproducts
The single platform to analyze, test, observe, and deploy new features
These folks build products users want with
8+ products in one
Trade in your product & data stack for a single platform –
where everything is built to work together.
Product engineering has never been so lit.
SDKs for web and mobile
Web (front end)
Use autocapture to collect client-side events without any special instrumentation.
Server-side libraries
Capture server-side events - best used in conjunction with a front end web library
Mmmm, code examples
Here's what you can do with the PostHog JS code snippet and your product.
Warning You'll hate PostHog if...
You enjoy "jumping on a quick call" with sales
Sorry, we don't force you to talk to anyone. But you can watch a recorded demo (at your own pace) or request a personalized demo if you like.
You love needlessly wasting company money
We only have usage-based pricing that decreases exponentially with scale.
You'd rather buy before you try
We offer a free tier so large that only a fraction of our customers pay us anything. Even worse, we continually try to reduce our pricing.
You think your email is a good trade for that free whitepaper
Please press Ctrl + W now, or ask your network administrator to close your window.
You give out your credit card details to strangers
You'd rather buy a product you've never used instead of a generous free trial?
You're desperate for commitment
Sadly, we don't offer annual contracts (unless you ask for one).
You loathe new features, and bug fixes
Unfortunately we release new updates weekly.
You'd rather buy disparate tools and mangle them together
Apologies. Our focus is for you to engineer your product, not your data.
You like buying a whole product suite to get access to one tool
Alas we don't force people to buy stuff they don't use. We suit people who want to pay by product.
You think CSMs are your friends
Honey, those emails are automated.
You enjoy sitting through hours of training more than using the product
No training is required to use PostHog, though we have plenty of docs and guides if you need some guidance.
Data privacy isn't a big deal to you. (GDP-what now?)
Get cookie-less tracking, regional hosting, and raw database access.
Networking events are your things
We put on an event once. It was a disaster. Never again.
You love being out of the loop
We publish our roadmap, strategy, and company handbook.
Your CRM is a Rolodex
We don't even use phones, though we do have a fax number for legal and compliance reasons.
API
We built PostHog on our API. This means you get full access to anything you want with your event and customer data that's ingested by PostHog. Here are some examples.:
- feature_flags
Evaluate feature flags from anywhere
If you don't use one of our SDKs, you can get a flag status for a user from the API on-the-fly.
- insights
Pull basic site stats from saved insights
Show stats like active users, pageviews, or number of daily signups (like we use near the bottom of this page!).
- insights
User-facing analytics
Build your own visualizations of insights within your own app or internal dashboard.
- persons
Read/write user properties and display in your app
Use PostHog as an external database by storing/reading user data and showing it in their user profile.
- cohorts
Add high-value users to a cohort
If you're running Clearbit on new signups, you can automatically add them to a cohort based on criteria from enrichment services.
- annotations
Notate when a feature is released
Annotations are useful for understanding inflection points in insights. You can programmatically create annotations like when a PR is merged.
HogQL
HogQL is our translation layer over ClickHouse SQL. Use HogQL expressions to use JOINs and subqueries, filter event lists, and write complex queries (that aren't supported by the PostHog UI) to analyze data in any way you want.
For example...
Double (or even triple?) breakdowns
concat(properties.name,' ; ',properties.$current_url)
Advanced date filtering, relative times, weekly/monthly reports
Custom SQL insights directly accessing data
Custom scoring or "group/bin" events
NPS score, superhuman score calculations
Access JSON, object, list data
Join our
open source
community
We work in the open. Check out our company strategy, business model, or even our source code.
One platform, thousands of use cases
PostHog grows with you – from startups to growth stage and beyond.
Replaces the modern data stack
With 8+ products on one platform, you'll spend less time engineering your data integrations and more time building your product.
Tutorials, tutorials, tutorials!
Our community members use PostHog in ways we never imagined. (Some have even built entire products on our API.) Maybe we’ll write about yours next?
Guides for hockey-stick growth
We cover how products like ours went from pre-revenue to $100 million ARR - all in the open.
Full control of your customer data
Privacy controls
Track users without cookies, anonymize users, configure a reverse proxy
Choose your hosting location
Store user data in the US or EU depending on your needs
Full access to customer data
API offers total access to customer and event data
Check out the source code
Audit the entire PostHog codebase on GitHub for compliance or just peace of mind
US Cloud
Hosted in Virginia
EU Cloud
Hosted in Frankfurt
We ship
weirdly fast
(How else could we have done all this?)
2020
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2021
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2022
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2023
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2024
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
The future of PostHog depends on you
We publish our product roadmap. Tell us what we should build next – and get early access.
- No-code A/B test visual editor
- Feature flags for Java
- Threshold-based alerting
- PostHog Cloud SQL access
- Session replay for Android
- PostHog CDP
- Data warehouse
- Replays linked to feature flags
Startup program
Get to product market-fit with the most popular analytics toolkit used by YC startups
- Huuuuge free tier
30M events tracked + 50K recordings free, per month
- Y Combinator application review
Get direct feedback from a team that got in
- Pre-product/market fit guides
We literally wrote a book on how to get product market fit.
- Used and recommended by
This is the call to action.
If nothing else has sold you on PostHog, hopefully these classic marketing tactics will.
PostHog Cloud
Digital download*
Notendorsed
by Kim K
*PostHog is a web product and cannot be installed by CD.
We did once send some customers a floppy disk but it was a Rickroll.